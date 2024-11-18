Cobb County

Brian Bohannon supports players before Kennesaw State’s first game without him as head coach

By WSBTV.com News Staff
KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State football returned to the field on Saturday days after the athletic department decided to go in a new coaching direction.

But their old coach still showed up to show his support for the players.

On. Nov. 10, Kennesaw State announced that Brian Bohannon would be stepping down as the Owls’ head coach. Bohannon later disputed that claim saying it was not his decision to step down.

While Bohannon is no longer on the sidelines, he was spotted supporting his players as they walked into Fifth Third Stadium for their matchup against Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Kennesaw State alum Joey Stone captured the moment as Bohannon hugged players one-by-one.

Bohannon built the Kennesaw State football program from scratch leading up to the Owls’ first season in 2015. The Owls found early success on the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level before they moved to Football Bowl Subdivision this year.

Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks served as the interim head coach for Saturday’s game against Sam Houston State. He will remain the interim coach for Florida International and Louisiana Tech games.

