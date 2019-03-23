  • BREAKING: Crews responding to large apartment fire in Marietta, police say

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a Marietta apartment complex sent a huge plume of smoke into the air Saturday night, police said.

    Channel 2 Action News viewers started to send Channel 2 Action News photos the thick black smoke Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

    Marietta police confirm that a structure is burning at 720 Franklin Gateway, where the Gallery Apartments are located. Police said multiple structures are burning.

    It's unclear if anyone has been hurt. 

    We've got a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more. 

    Check back with wsbtv.com for more details about this developing story. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories