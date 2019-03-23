BREAKING: Crews responding to large apartment fire in Marietta, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a Marietta apartment complex sent a huge plume of smoke into the air Saturday night, police said.
Channel 2 Action News viewers started to send Channel 2 Action News photos the thick black smoke Saturday evening around 6 p.m.
Marietta police confirm that a structure is burning at 720 Franklin Gateway, where the Gallery Apartments are located. Police said multiple structures are burning.
It's unclear if anyone has been hurt.
We've got a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to learn more.
Check back with wsbtv.com for more details about this developing story.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}