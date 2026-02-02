Some Braves fans OK with the call to cancel Braves Fest for winter weather

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves canceled this year’s Braves Fest due to winter weather this weekend.

A winter storm warning was issued for Cobb County from Friday night through Sunday morning.

The Braves said Friday they decided to cancel their event on Saturday in “an abundance of caution.”

“Braves Country is vast and we were very excited to celebrate with the more than 76,000 fans who had claimed tickets for the event. However, given the anticipated impact throughout our region, we want to ensure the safety of our fans who were planning to travel from near and far for the event,” the statement said

“We were pretty nervous when we saw that snow could start as early as 4 and 5 a.m.,” Kelly Cunningham told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Cunningham lives two hours away from Truist Park. She is one of 76,000 fans who planned to attend the Braves Fest.

“We planned to spend the whole day in Atlanta going to eat and going to meet some of the players,” she said.

Cunningham told Newell she and her family take the trip as much as they can to attend the Braves Fest.

The Atlanta Braves said fans were notified via email Friday morning, that the event is canceled due to the forecasted winter storm.

Cunningham said she paid for autograph passes.

“It’s pretty sad, you know, they (her sons) both have their jerseys, went to Braves Fest in the past and they have signed jerseys. They (were) excited to get four more signatures. I would definitely rather miss out on this one than put their lives in danger,” she said.

The Atlanta Braves said it will contact autograph pass ticketholders in the coming days about how it plans to fulfill their purchases.

