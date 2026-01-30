Braves Fest canceled for winter storm warning

The Atlanta Braves have canceled this year’s Braves Fest due to winter weather this weekend.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Cobb County from Friday night through Sunday morning.

The Braves said they have decided to cancel their event on Saturday in “an abundance of caution.”

“Braves Country is vast and we were very excited to celebrate with the more than 76,000 fans who had claimed tickets for the event. However, given the anticipated impact throughout our region, we want to ensure the safety of our fans who were planning to travel from near and far for the event,”

The Braves said they look forward to celebrating with fans soon.

