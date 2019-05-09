COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the driver who hit an 8-year-old boy while he was outside playing.
According to police, the hit-and-run happened on Olive Springs Road in Cobb County.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose talked with Eesah Johnson's family on Thursday. They said the child suffered brain injuries and is in a coma.
"(The driver) left him to die," Johnson's grandmother said.
