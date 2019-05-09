  • Boy, 8, in coma after hit-and-run; Family makes emotional plea to driver

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the driver who hit an 8-year-old boy while he was outside playing.

    According to police, the hit-and-run happened on Olive Springs Road in Cobb County.

    Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose talked with Eesah Johnson's family on Thursday. They said the child suffered brain injuries and is in a coma.

    "(The driver) left him to die," Johnson's grandmother said.

