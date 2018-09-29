Bear sightings have some metro Atlanta families on edge

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Recent bear sightings have some families in metro Atlanta keeping a close eye on their children and pets.
Neighbors in Acworth told Channel 2's Wendy Corona that the bear is still making late-night visits despite their attempts to keep it away.
"We've always been very vigilant because we've had coyotes, but a bear is just a little bit too much," homeowner Tracy Gibson told Corona.
Gibson showed Channel 2 Action News numerous entries from the Centennial Commons neighborhood Facebook page, which has been buzzing about an unwanted visitor since August.
"They weren't sure what it was but they had, you actually see it in the picture, they actually bent the pole," Gibson said.
TRENDING STORIES:
To finally get visual proof, a neighbor rigged a camera and caught a bear attacking her backyard bird feeder.
A number of residents said they have seen evidence of the bear scaling a six-foot privacy fence and snout smear marks on their backdoors. One person even had a face-to-face-encounter.
"He walked right up the door and she just snapped a photo," Gibson said.
Neighbors believe the development of a new subdivision has pushed all kinds of animals their way because trees that used to surround the neighborhood are no longer there.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}