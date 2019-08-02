BE AWARE: Police say this man tried to kidnap 2 women from Cobb County Walgreens

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Cobb County are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap two women from a Walgreens store near SunTrust Stadium.
According to Smyrna police, the man attempted to lure two customers into his white Nissan cargo van outside the store on 2670 Cobb Parkway on July 27.
The man had a full beard with sunglasses, wearing black shorts with a white and yellow Nike logo on the left side of the shorts.
We're continuing to make calls on the search for the man, Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for updates on this story
The man also had a full length tattoo on his left arm.
Anyone who may know the man is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
