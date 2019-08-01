Now-sequestered jury deliberating in trial of foster parents accused of murder

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Day two of jury deliberations are underway in the Henry County trial of a couple accused of killing their 2-year-old foster child.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are facing 49 counts in the 2015 death of Laila Daniel.
Investigators say Laila died from a strong hit to the stomach. Prosecutors say it was part of a long history of abuse. But the defense claims the Rosenbaums were trying to save Laila, who was choking on a chicken nugget.
"It was the Heimlich maneuver gone bad," defense attorney Corinne Mull said.
Wednesday evening, the jury in the case was sequestered. The decision came after one juror had to be replaced for talking with an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter.
The defense requested a mistrial saying even the media coverage is too much.
"Despite the court's order, the media has repeatedly and fragrantly violated Rule 22 that was not showing the juror's faces, that it was not filming during breaks."
The judge denied the request for a mistrial. With the sequestration, the jurors go from the courthouse to hotel rooms and are guarded by deputies.
Deliberations began at 9 a.m.
