Juror replaced in trial of foster parents accused in toddler's death

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - There are new developments in the case against a Henry County couple accused of killing their 2-year-old foster child.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum have been on trial for weeks for the death of Laila Daniel.
Before deliberations resumed Wednesday, the judge replaced one of the jurors who had a conversation with an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter.
Channel 2 Action News has been following every step in the trial. We're LIVE inside the courtroom and will bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
That juror was not dismissed but will remain with the alternates.
The Rosenbaums' defense asked for a mistrial again, but the request was denied. With the replacement juror, deliberations will start over.
[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge denies mistrial request for foster parents charged in 2-year-old's death]
