Apartment complex responds to safety concerns after two fires

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some families expressed concerns after firefighters responded to a second fire on Woodsong Way, at the Concord Crossing Apartments.

Two children and an adult died in a fire that started inside one of the units earlier this year.

The Cobb County Fire Department returned to the same complex on Thursday.

Firefighters rescued families from two floors, and no one was injured.

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“It’s very complicated for my family the children, it’s a very difficult situation,” Andres Darbusa said.

“I’m at a loss for words. A month ago or so ago, we had that other fire which was pretty tragic. I didn’t expect something like that to affect me too,” Andrea Taylor said.

Taylor and other families are starting over.

“My dog I just had for 19 years, I put her down on Tuesday, a lot of sentimental things for her are in there and my poetry so I can’t get none of that stuff back,” Taylor said.

“We did have some issues with the water supply early on using the hydrants that were in here there were some low flow issues that we are investigating,” said Cobb County Fire Department Deputy Chief Carl Crumbly.

Some families said they are concerned about other things.

“This is a risk when you have so many apartments so close together. There’s not really good insulation,” Taylor said.

A man who escaped with his mother, said his mother had issues with a fire extinguisher.

“It wasn’t working and it wasn’t putting out enough stuff to put the fire out,” he said.

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Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell received this statement from management:

“The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we take incidents like this very seriously. While the fire department has indicated that the cause of the fire was related to an individual incident, not a building systems issue, we are reviewing all safety measures out of an abundance of caution. This includes inspecting all units and common areas to ensure all equipment is fully operational and compliant.

We have not identified any systemic issues with fire extinguishers at the property. All fire extinguishers were inspected and certified operational in November and December of 2025, in accordance with annual inspection guidelines. Additionally, to promote building safety, we held a community-wide fire safety training two weeks ago, led by the fire department. The building is fully compliant with all applicable codes and regulations for the property and Concord Crossing was constructed in accordance with the standards in place at the time. We continue to evaluate additional safety measures where feasible.

Our team is actively communicating with those impacted and has relocated affected residents to new apartments. Additionally, we are coordinating with local nonprofits to provide support to residents as needed. We understand that incidents like this can be concerning and are continuing to reinforce safety protocols across the community.

We will continue to cooperate with the fire department as they complete their review and will take any additional steps recommended to further enhance resident safety,” Concord Crossing Apartments Community Manager Beatriz Perez said.

Cobb County Code Enforcement said there are no active code violations on the property.

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