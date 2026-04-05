Abandoned bunnies get temporary home at Cobb fire station

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Five rabbits were found abandoned outside a local discount store recently in Cobb County.

Cobb County Fire Department said that the store employees didn’t know what to do with them, so they took them to Cobb County Fire Station 19.

The fire crew took care of the bunnies until Cobb County Animal Services were able to pick them up, where they will likely await new homes.

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