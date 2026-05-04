61-year-old Marietta woman shot and killed; neighbor arrested, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 61-year-old neighbor has been arrested in the shooting death of a 62-year-old woman Sunday afternoon, Marietta PD said.

Police said they were called out to 341 Roseland St. around 4:15 p.m. Sunday because a caller said her roommate had been shot.

Officers found Lucinda Bailey, 62, on the floor in the third-floor hallway. Bailey was given medical help at the scene before being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she died.

Police said they arrested an upstairs neighbor, 61-year-old Angela Freeman, for Bailey’s killing.

Freeman is being charged with felonies: aggravated assault weapon, murder and possession of firearm during commission of a crime.

She was denied bond and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Marietta PD said investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances behind this violent crime. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Fowler at (770) 794-5388.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group