5 teens, 1 adult arrested after fight at Cumberland Mall

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fight at the Cumberland Mall ended with police arresting six people over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a fight involving multiple groups of teens and a possible shooting at the mall.

Officers said the people involved in the fight ran away and some resisted their arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said one adult and five teens were arrested. Officers eventually confirmed there was no shooting. A man was found unresponsive after being knocked to the ground during a fight.

Everyone arrested was charged with affray and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group