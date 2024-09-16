21-year-old’s deadly shooting captured on Ring camera at Marietta apartments

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old faces multiple charges after a man was shot and killed at a Marietta apartment complex. A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting was caught on Ring camera video.

Marietta police arrested Tavion Taylor and charged him with felony murder in the death of 21-year-old De’shaune Hall.

Officers received a call just before 10:15 p.m. Friday about a shooting at the Belmont apartments along Bentley Road. When they arrived, officers found Hall lying on the ground with multiple gunshots.

Video that neighbors shared with Channel 2 Action News shows police locking down the scene.

“It didn’t sound like anything, but then we heard like a screaming right after and that was kind of cut short. It sound like someone yelped and then there was a second shot,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell.

Investigators charged Taylor with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

