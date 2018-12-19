2 high school students arrested after police find loaded gun, drugs on campus

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two Cobb County high school students were arrested after police found a gun and drugs on campus.
Police say one student brought a loaded gun to Pebblebrook High School in his backpack. Officers also found a big jar of marijuana divided into individual bags.
Police arrested two students, who are now facing adult criminal charges.
Channel 2's Chris Jose obtained the arrest warrant, which suggests the students had plans to sell the drugs to other students.
