2 dead in Cobb County murder-suicide

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police investigated a murder-suicide that occurred on Saturday.

Around 10:37 a.m., police received a call to respond to a home on Research Drive. When they arrived, officers found a woman and a man dead inside the home.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that the man killed the woman before killing himself.

Investigators did not say the cause of death or what the relationship was between the man and woman.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.

