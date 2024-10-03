1 arrested, 1 on the run after armed robbery, foot chase in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cobb County and Atlanta police officers teamed up on a pursuit related to an armed robbery overnight.

Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News it happened Wednesday night.

Officers said they pulled over the suspects on Bolton Road near Interstate 285.

Both suspects ran away on foot from officers after their car was pulled over. One of the suspects was caught while officers continue to look for the other suspect.

Officers did not provide any information about the armed robbery. The suspects have not been identified.

