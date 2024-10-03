Stranger kicks in woman’s door, leading to hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department investigated a unique hostage situation at an apartment complex overnight.

A woman told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore over the phone that a man she didn’t know, kicked in her front door. The woman then ran to the patio and then called 911.

New video of the moment officers took the suspect into custody, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The woman also called the Channel 2 Action News newsroom to report what was going on at her apartment complex on Candler Road.

The situation turned into a three-hour standoff. The SWAT team shot a canister of tear gas inside the apartment. A short time later, a Channel 2 Action News captured the man opening the window and throwing it back out.

SWAT then stormed the unit, smashed through a window and kicked in the front door. They eventually arrested the man, but had to force him inside the police car.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s just too much. You know, it’s kids out here and stuff, and it’s dangerous.” neighbor Demotez Caldwell said.

As of Thursday morning, the woman is in the hospital after having a nervous breakdown, while the man is in jail.

Police have not identified the suspect.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Advocates want action after federal inquiry finds ‘inhumane conditions’ in Georgia’s prisons

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group