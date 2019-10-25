0 'Parents' worst nightmare': Terrifying new details revealed in child predator's plan

We're seeing disturbing new evidence in a case that shocked metro Atlanta.

A man with a knife, who tried to kidnap a girl at Town Center Mall, also had ropes in his car.

Channel 2 Action News was in court today as the new information was released.

The lead prosecutor in the case said every parent can learn from the horrific case that left many people shaken.

Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Veal said Danzell Mitchell is "an opportunistic predator that set out that day to abduct or harm a child."

Mitchell attacked a 12-year-old girl inside the women’s restroom at the mall in May 2018.

“He needs to look toward Jesus,” the girl’s father said.

The girl’s father was in the hallway when he heard his daughter scream.

The family is requesting privacy now.

They were inside a Cobb County courtroom this week when a judge sentenced Mitchell to 50 years -- 25 in prison -- the rest on probation.

Video showed people stopping Mitchell as he ran through the food court.

At the time, nobody knew what Mitchell intended to do or what he had in his car.

“There were ropes located in his car,” Veal said. “There were children’s clothing item tags in his vehicle.”

Veal said the community is safer with Mitchell in prison.

She said all families should talk to their children and warn them about attacks like this one.

“This case is the definition of any parents’ worst nightmare,” Veal said. “She was only 12 years old and she responded with such bravery and courage in that situation.”

Veal said the courageous little girl is doing great. She's back in school.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is facing charges in Fulton County for allegedly attacking a woman at an Alpharetta park.

