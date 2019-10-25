WEATHER TODAY: Expect showers during your morning commute

ATLANTA - Heads up, drivers: You could have a rainy commute to school or work Friday morning.
There are already light sprinkles and showers right now across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking more rain as we head into the day and weekend, LIVE all morning on Channel 2 Action News.
You can expect a warmer start to Friday than Thursday, but it's going to be a cooler afternoon than Thursday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Light sprinkles and showers right now across north Georgia... tracking more rain as we head into today and through the weekend.

Yesterday at this time we had 30s and 40s -- this morning we've got temps in the 50s and 60s!
Much warmer start to the day... but it's going to be a cooler afternoon than yesterday.

