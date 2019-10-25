  • WEATHER TODAY: Expect showers during your morning commute

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Heads up, drivers: You could have a rainy commute to school or work Friday morning.

    There are already light sprinkles and showers right now across north Georgia.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking more rain as we head into the day and weekend, LIVE all morning on Channel 2 Action News.

    You can expect a warmer start to Friday than Thursday, but it's going to be a cooler afternoon than Thursday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. 

     

