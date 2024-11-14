Cobb County student arrested for posting video of himself holding a gun in locker room

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a Cobb County student who was spotted on camera carrying a gun in the halls of his high school.

It happened on Nov. 1 at Osborne High School in Marietta. An arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News identified the student as 17-year-old Keylan Johnson.

The warrant states that Johnson was seen on surveillance cameras pulling a Glock out of the front pocket of his hoodie and stuff it in the front of his pants.

No one caught him then. Days later, police said a parent showed up at the high school to report the student posted a social media video of himself with the gun in the gym locker room.

A Cobb County Schools district spokesperson told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that school police immediately took the student and weapon into custody.

The district said it cannot release specific details about the case due to privacy laws, but it is confident the law will be applied here.

Cobb County jail records show that Johnson faces a felony charge of possession of weapon in or near a school. He posted bond on Nov. 9.

