Cobb County police officer, 28, dies from illness

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County police officer died from an illness Friday, the department said Sunday. Anthony Walter Pereira was 28.
“As our department grieves we ask our community to come together for his family in this time of sadness,” the Cobb police department posted on Facebook. No information was released on the officer’s illness.
Pereira, who lived in Stone Mountain, was a 2008 graduate of Shiloh High School, his online obituary states, and was involved with the Snellville Police Explorers. In addition to serving as a Cobb officer, Pereira was a U.S. Marine and served two tours in Afghanistan from 2009 until 2013.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Pereira is survived by a 5-year-old daughter. An online fundraising page was created to assist the family.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Snellville. The funeral for Pereira will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville.
