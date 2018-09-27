Coach no longer allowed to lead prayer at HS football games, district says

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - A locker room prayer has sparked controversy in Dawson County after a national organization complained it was breaking the law.
A volunteer coach recently led the prayer before a football game at Dawson County High School.
Freedom From Religion, an atheist group based in Wisconsin, is complaining the prayer was inappropriate, going against federal law.
Foundation member Chris Line said the pastor-led prayer violates the students' rights.
