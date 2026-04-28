Clerk faces charges after shooting during store argument

A store clerk is facing charges after an early morning argument inside a DeKalb County business led to gunfire, according to police.

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Around 3:14 a.m. on Tuesday, DeKalb County police were called to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a minor injury.

DKPD says the man was inside a store when he got into an argument with a clerk.

Authorities said the argument escalated and led to gunfire.

The clerk was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Neither the clerk’s nor the victim’s identity was released.

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