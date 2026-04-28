Students hurt after school bus crash in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus carrying multiple students crashed Tuesday morning in north Georgia, according to officials.

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White County Public Safety says White County 911 began receiving reports of the crash just before 6:30 a.m. near Highway 115 West and Highway 284.

White County deputies, firefighters, first responders, Cleveland firefighters and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

Georgia State Patrol says the 2022 Blue Bird school bus, driven by a County Board of Education member, was traveling west on Highway 115.

Officials said crews arrived to find the school bus off the road with people inside. Crews entered the bus, evaluated those for injuries and evacuated them through the rear hatch.

The driver, Henri Romane Kinson, 73, of Sautee Nacoochee, was trying to negotiate a left-hand turn onto Shoal Creek Church Road.

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GSP said Kinson misjudged his turn and traveled off the south shoulder of the roadway, hitting a ditch with its front end.

Authorities said 10 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. White County first responders evaluated four students who suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Those students were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and were accompanied by school administrators.

Kinson was cited for a lane violation.

The cause remains under investigation by GSP.

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