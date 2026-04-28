WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia wildfires containment

Gov. Brian Kemp is giving an update on the state’s efforts to contain the state’s largest wildfires in south Georgia.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County is 32% contained and the Pineland Road fire in Clinch County is contained at 23%.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Kemp said. “Despite a little bit of rain, we’re still in the worst drought we’ve seen in 20 years.”

Watch the governor’s news conference streaming on WSB-TV YouTube page:

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