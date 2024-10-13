Woman wanted for 2019 murder in Clayton County arrested in Ohio

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect wanted for a 2019 murder in Clayton County was recently arrested in Ohio.

Back on April 3, 2019, Clayton County police arrived at a person shot call in the Riverdale area and found a man on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

An investigation determined the man was lured, robbed and eventually shot to death by Tiunna Williams.

After this incident, Williams is accused of fleeing Georgia to Ohio.

She was listed at No. 2 on the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s most-wanted list.





Williams faces the following charges:

Murder with malice

Felony murder

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault with intent to rob

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Williams remains at a facility in Ohio as she waits for extradition to Georgia to face her charges.

