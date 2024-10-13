Metro Atlanta company needs more supplies as conditions change in hurricane-ravaged Asheville

NORCROSS, Ga. — The need in Asheville is starting to change this weekend. The city is still without water two weeks after Hurricane Helene. People are still rationing gasoline.

Cold weather is setting in over the mountains, and the peak fall tourist season started with no visitors.

Hours away, one metro Atlanta company is committed to helping those changing needs.

You’ll notice a large donation sign if you take the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit onto Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross.

Up the hill, you’ll see box trucks that say Trotter.

“We’re delivering four or five truckloads next week,” Cary Greenberg said.

Greenberg is the Chief Operations Officer at Trotter. It’s a company that’s been around 95 years here.

Workers repair basement and foundation damage due to flooding and moisture.

So, Greenberg said there’s a sense of urgency behind his effort to get supplies to Asheville.

He said families are going to endure a long and brutal fall and winter while trying to rebuild.

“It just tore at our hearts,” Greenberg said. “We just felt like we had to do something.”

However, he said the timing has been difficult. Most of his team is serving metro Atlanta families whose homes were flooded due to Helene.

So, he and a small crew of two have been gathering donations day after day.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was there Saturday evening when they greeted the last donor of the day, Jarid Neff.

“I couldn’t go up there. It was too crazy to get there,” Neff said. “So, this is an awesome way to help out.”

“The roads are bad. It’s a long way to get there,” Greenberg said.

He’s been in contact with city leaders and business partners in the region.

“We want to make sure these are getting to the right people at the right time,” Greenberg said.

He has several more box trucks to fill with donations, and he said he needs your help.

He will continue taking donations Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The address is 6575 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Norcross.

According to the city of Asheville, people need hygiene and cleaning products, baby supplies, and non-perishable foods.

