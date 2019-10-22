Mother pushes baby stroller out of way right before getting hit, killed by car

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman pushing her baby across a busy Clayton County road was struck by an SUV and killed Tuesday morning, police said.
The woman, who has not been identified, was crossing Garden Walk Boulevard near Garden Ridge Drive when she was hit by a 2004 Ford Explorer just before 7 a.m., a Clayton County police spokesman said.
The woman was able to push the stroller out of the way before being hit by the SUV, saving her baby.
The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation but was not injured, authorities said.
While attempting to avoid the woman and her baby, the driver of the SUV swerved and slammed head-on into a school bus full of students, police said.
There were no injuries reported to any of the children on board at the time.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and it’s unclear whether the driver of the SUV faces charges.
