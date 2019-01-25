Video shows shirtless man high on meth attack stranger inside restaurant

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Shocking video Channel 2 Action News obtained shows a shirtless man attack a stranger inside of a Clayton County restaurant Sunday.
The footage shows the tense moments before police used a Taser to stun the suspect identified as Guillermo Mansero. Police told Channel 2’s Mark Winne he tested positive for meth.
A good Samaritan who jumped in to help police told Channel 2's Matt Johnson why he had to do something when he saw the commotion.
"Everybody else was just standing around with their phones out, videotaping like they do. This cop was out here fighting this guy and he couldn't handle it by himself," Shimon Burch said.
Another video shows officers trying to subdue Mansero after the attack in the restaurant.
[RELATED: Video captures officer kicking man high on meth; use of force under review]
It raised questions about one officer's use of force after he kicked the suspect multiple times.
How the good Samaritan says the officer's kick helped him, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
