Video of men shooting out window of driving car catches attention of police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A viral video of two men shooting a gun out of a car window while they were driving down the road, has gotten the attention of Clayton County police, who confirm they have opened an investigation into the incident.
The video was posted to Snapchat and has been shared across social media since then.
Police are not releasing the men’s names, but the told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that they want to hear from your if your property may have been damaged or if you think you may have been injured from this incident.
