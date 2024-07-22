Travel nightmare: Families forced to find spots on floor to sleep as more flights get canceled

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As flight delays and cancellations enter their fourth day, families are sharing with Channel 2 Action News their travel nightmares, including sleeping on the airport floor.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings reported live from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday.

As of 12 p.m., at least 48 flights out of Atlanta have been canceled so far. Another 103 flights have been delayed.

Some families told Jennings that they have been sleeping on the ground with their young kids for days. Others said that local hotels and rental cars were all booked.

Seven-year-old Lola Sadi Oufella and her family spent the past three nights trying to get home to Kansas after visiting their family in Algeria.

“Where have you been sleeping?” Jennings asked the family.

“Um, on the ground,” Oufella replied.

They’re not alone. New video from around midnight shows stranded passengers sleeping wherever they can find space.

“I’m ready to get home, like, a lot. Cause right here is very busy and noisy,” Oufella said.

“We tried to get hotel, but everything is full,” her father said.

Chasity Gloyd is trying to get back to Baltimore after a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos. Her flight got canceled around 3 a.m. after multiple delays and gate changes.

“I don’t want to throw Delta under the bus, but they really didn’t tell us anything,” Gloyd said. “People were very upset and yelling. We had all the pilots, but were missing one flight attendant. So they wouldn’t fly the flight.”

Rachael Hernandez has been awake for about 30 hours. She is relieved to be back home in Atlanta after delays and cancellations from Mexico.

“It definitely is an eye-opener to realize how much we rely on technology,” she said.

The Oufella family said Delta was able to finally get them a hotel for Monday night and Tuesday night with a flight scheduled for Wednesday.

‘We’re sorry:’ Delta offers ‘acknowledgment’ to passengers stranded at Atlanta airport for days On Sunday morning, nearly 300 Delta flights were canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport alone.

