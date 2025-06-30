A smooth Monday at airport after hundreds of weekend cancellations, delays

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a weekend with hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, things are running much smoother Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

By early afternoon, there were two cancellations and more than 120 delays, according to FlightAware.com.

That’s in contrast to Saturday afternoon, when nearly 500 flights were cancelled, most of them from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.

It all stemmed from an hours-long ground stop Friday night triggered by thunderstorms with large hail and strong winds.

As flights were cancelled or missed, travelers ended up sleeping on the terminal floor or checking into hotels.

A Delta spokesperson issued a statement Monday, saying operations “continue to be stable.”

The airline will reimburse customers for hotel stays, ground transportation and meal expenses, according to the statement.

Adding to the disruptions, airline technicians had to inspect about 100 planes for hail damage, but they were returned to service Saturday, the spokesperson said.

Renee Wiggins ended up staying overnight into Monday because her flight from London was twice delayed, causing her to miss her connecting flight to Charleston, S.C.

“I’m not sure what the problem was, they said the problem was everywhere,” she told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. She tried to get a flight Sunday night, but had no success. “I just said forget it, we’ll just go out tomorrow. By that time, I was already up 24 hours.”

Mike Porter was catching a flight to Madison, Wisc., on Monday that he missed the night before.

“We left Jacksonville and just the weather delays overlapped,” Porters said. “We missed our connecting flight and were stuck here in Atlanta overnight.”

Delta said during the ground stop Friday night, about 90 planes had to be diverted to other airports in the Southeast, where many of them waited for hours before they were cleared to land in Atlanta.

©2025 Cox Media Group