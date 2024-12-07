Police searching for driver who left wreck after crashing into city-owned benches in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are searching for the driver who wrecked their car in the downtown district of Jonesboro and left significant damage to some of the outdoor seating along Main Street and W. Mill Street.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted pictures of the mangled metal benches that were left behind following the early morning crash.

The driver drove away from the scene leaving the mangled mess behind.

Anyone with information on who caused the damage is asked to call 770-477-3550.

