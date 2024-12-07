Chick-fil-A named the No.1 spot for a fast-food first date

ATLANTA — For people looking for an affordable first date spot, look no further than Chick-fil-A.

The Atlanta-based chain came out on top for the most likely fast-food place to take a first date, according to a new survey from DatingNews.com.

Some 3,000 people were surveyed and 16% of them picked Chick-fil-A. Dairy Queen came in second and third was a tie between Sonic Drive-in and Pizza Hut.

The survey also found that 54% of men and 66% of women would say yes to a budget-friendly fast-food first date.

