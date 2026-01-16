Officials still determining air quality after chemical fire in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A chemical plant fire in Forest Park prompted shelter-in-place orders for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

Now that those have been lifted, Channel 2 Action News is waiting for the Environmental Protection Division to provide air quality data for the area around the time of the fire.

The data for that area was not posted online for the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

EPD’s Emergency Response Team was at the scene of the fire collecting evidence to determine what caused the fire, what chemicals were involved and what that means for the safety of those who live and work in the area.

“A lot of smoke,” said Eddie Butler.

He told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that he was driving near Interstate 75 and Barnett Rd. before 11:30 am when the fire started at Polynt Composites USA, Inc.

“We immediately contracted emergency services and evacuated the plant,” said company representative Grant Johnson.

Johnson said the plant is used to make polymer and resin composites.

Forest Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Geoff May said the fire was under control within an hour, but there were air quality concerns due to the chemicals in and around the industrial area.

“Because of the other chemicals and stuff we’re dealing with in this area, we decided to establish a quarter-mile radius for a safety perimeter around this area,” said May.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shelter-in-place order was in effect from 2:00 pm until 4:18 pm.

“I didn’t know what had happened. I just heard it on the radio,” said Butler.

Butler is curious to see the air quality data for this area before, during and after the fire.

The EPD issued a statement Thursday evening that said, “The fire originated as a result of a chemical reaction inside the facility. The Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene and have the fire contained to the facility. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Polynt Composites USA did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group