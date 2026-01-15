Chemical fire causes evacuation in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An evacuation order was issued Thursday for a chemical fire in Forest Park.

Forest Park Police and Fire responded to the commercial fire at 71 Barnett Rd. around 11:28 a.m. The fire is under control, but a shelter-in-place order of half a mile of the incident has been issued.

Roadblocks are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely.

Clayton County Fire Chief Tim Sweat said it was at Polynt Composites USA, a plastic processing center, and the fire was under control around 12:16 p.m.

The incident involved multiple hazardous materials, which required careful monitoring and coordination between agencies, fire officials said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

Clayton County Fire said it appeared to originate on the third floor of the building, and the automatic sprinkler system was active and assisted firefighters put the fire out.

The cause remains under investigation.

