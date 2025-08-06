NABJ chooses Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta’s Durham for new executive director

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) has appointed Elise Durham as its next executive director, effective this fall.

Durham brings over 30 years of experience in television news management, strategic communications, and government relations to the role.

Durham is currently the Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Public Affairs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where she manages a multi-million-dollar portfolio and a team of thirty employees.

“I am honored and ready to help lead NABJ into its next, most transformative chapter grounded in vision, advocacy, innovation, and love,” Durham said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Durham was selected after a thorough review process by the NABJ executive board and an ad hoc executive director search advisory committee.

Candidates were evaluated on key measurements critical to the responsibilities of an executive director, particularly in the evolving landscape for journalists and media professionals, NABJ said in a statement.

Her extensive involvement with NABJ spans over 35 years, during which she has produced major events, including convention programs and U.S. presidential candidate forums, according to the NABJ announcement.

Durham also played a significant role in organizing the Founders’ reception at the African American Museum on History and Culture in Washington, NABJ said.

Durham’s career includes serving as communications director for Atlanta Mayors Keisha Lance Bottoms and Andre Dickens, and as Executive Director of Strategic Communications for Morehouse College, where she contributed to a successful capital campaign.

NABJ President Ken Lemon emphasized the importance of having an executive director in place to ensure a smooth transition and maintain stability with sponsor and partner relationships.

“The selection of our next executive director now allows the current executive board, which also serves as NABJ’s personnel committee, to fulfill responsibilities they were elected to do,” Lemon said. “That includes ensuring an Executive Director is in place and empowered to do the business of NABJ as we roll into our next 50 years.”

Retiring Executive Director Drew Berry also expressed confidence in Durham’s ability to guide NABJ into its next chapter, highlighting her understanding of the organization’s history and culture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elise Durham as NABJ’s next executive director. With a deep understanding of our organizational history and culture, and a proven track record of visionary leadership, she is uniquely positioned and qualified to guide NABJ into its next chapter.” Berry said in part.

Airport officials said Durham’s last day is Aug. 29.

