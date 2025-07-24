Murder suspect who spent a year on the run found napping on Clayton County porch

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a year after a deadly shooting in Forest Park, the man investigators say is responsible is behind bars.

Nazareth Alford was shot in the neck on June 20, 2024 and died in the hospital a few days later.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A few weeks after the shooting, Clayton County deputies named Jeremy Lowe, 20, as a suspect.

Sheriff Levon Allen said Lowe was listed as the “most wanted” person in Clayton County.

Allen says he spoke with Alford’s mother earlier this week and she urged him to “find my baby’s killer.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say Lowe was found sleeping on someone’s back porch in East Point on Wednesday and taken into custody.

Lowe is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, theft and possession of a gun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group