Morrow standoff ends with arrest

MORROW, Ga. — Morrow PD reported Saturday night that a standoff in a neighborhood came to a close Saturday night without anyone hurt.

An officer on the scene told a Channel 2 photographer that a man enter a home wearing only a trench coat and carrying a gun.

He holed up in a residence on Oakridge Drive for hours as police negotiated with him before finally being taken into custody without incident.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Morrow PD for more information.

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