Man dead, GBI bomb squad investigate house fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a house fire that led to evacuations in several areas of a Jackson County neighborhood Saturday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said several areas in Traditions of Braselton were evacuated in connection with the house fire, but there was no active threat to the public.

One man was found dead at the home, officials said. Police said the man is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sheriff Kevin McCook said.

His body was removed from the home before it was engulfed in flames.

The man was a military veteran, and he was believed to have some sort of explosives in his house or vehicle, the sheriff said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Operations Unit was requested in connection with the investigation, a GBI spokesperson confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the bomb squad was called to clear any potential explosives before the fire fight could continue.

McCook said no explosives were found, but three smoke grenades were located in his vehicle.

The evacuation has since been cleared up to the scene, and residents have been allowed to return to their homes carefully.

Fire crews and the State Fire Marshall’s officers are still on scene.

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