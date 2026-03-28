Man riding motorcycle killed in Cobb crash, suspect sought

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man who they say caused a deadly crash and didn’t help the person hurt or notify police.

A 53-year-old Kennesaw man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on South Cobb Drive on March 25. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Barclay Circle.

The preliminary investigation found that Jeffery Ryder, 53, of Kennesaw, was traveling north on South Cobb Drive on a 2025 BMW C400 motorcycle. A 2002 Honda Accord traveling south turned left onto Barclay Circle and entered the path of the BMW. The front of the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Honda.

The impact separated Ryder from the BMW and projected him north into the roadway. Following the collision, the driver of the Honda left without stopping to render aid or notifying authorities. Cobb County police officers later located the Honda abandoned.

Emergency responders took Ryder to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead. Police confirmed that his next of kin have been notified of his death.

Cobb County police identified 35-year-old Alberto Martinez of Marietta as the suspect facing felony charges in connection with the deadly crash.

Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit stated that Martinez is not in custody at this time.

Martinez faces several charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle and felony hit-and-run, along with additional traffic-related charges.

The collision remains under investigation by the STEP Unit. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the crash or the whereabouts of Martinez to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.

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