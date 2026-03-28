‘No Kings’ rally draws thousands for rally, march at State Capitol

ATLANTA — Thousands of demonstrators marched to the Georgia Capitol building for a No Kings event Saturday morning, protesting the policies of the Trump administration.

They gathered at the Memorial Drive Greenway before walking about three quarters of a mile to the Gold Dome.

“You can’t look at an act this administration is doing without finding some way in which they are trying to subvert the Constitution in order to gain more power,” said Marc McCaughey, an Army veteran. “It’s despicable.”

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Luke White is another veteran who showed up carrying American flags. He served four years in the Army, which included a deployment to Afghanistan.

“We swore an oath to the Constitution, not an administration,” he said. “And we take that oath very seriously.”

He calls the strikes on Iran an illegal war.

“There was no Congressional approval,” White said. “We are bombing civilians wantonly and we’re talking about sending in a ground invasion as well to a war the American people simply don’t want.”

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Leslie Adams came to the rally because she’s concerned about voting rights – she pointed to the push for photo ID – and what she sees as an erosion of women’s rights under this administration.

“Am I not going to be able to speak out?” Adams said. “Am I going to be limited in voting? As a woman, am I really going to be limited in doing certain things? I mean, how far back are going to go?”

Yvonne Morgan thought back to the tumultuous 1960s before pondering this moment in American history.

“I have never seen the discord, the abuse of what America stands for like I have today,” she said.

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Participants came with a wide range of grievances against the Trump administration, including what they consider inhumane immigration enforcement, notably the ICE raids in Minneapolis.

“We want to definitely kind of represent that all people are people, and they deserve to be treated as such,” said Kristin Crowe of Indivisible Georgia, one of the organizers of the Atlanta No Kings rally.

Suzanne Smith-Wigfall came to her first No Kings rally, upset with Trump’s fixation on his 2020 election loss and the FBI’s recent seizure of ballots in Fulton County.

“To me, the vote has been decided,” she said. “This is where we are, so let’s move forward and let’s try to do it in a positive manner.”

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