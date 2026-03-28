‘It’s giving trap house’: Neighbors frustrated by squatters in twice-burned property

ATLANTA — Neighbors say someone has been boarding up these burned out walls. And they’ve seen people living there.

Resident on Woodward Avenue in Grant Park want to see the property bulldozed.

“It’s giving trap house. It’s giving not matching,” Quintin Wojcik said.

That’s because it’s burned down twice.

“I think everybody on this street is afraid that this house will catch on fire again,” Wojcik said.

The first time this house caught on fire was last march.

Then, they say, people came back, despite the property not having any power, water or gas.

“They took an extension cord, went three houses down and plugged into this basement over there, so those kinds of things are alarming,” Wojcik said.

The property burned again in December.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers got an incident report from Atlanta Fire that says vagrants used the home and that an unattended person helped start the fire.

Then a couple months after that fire, “I saw people coming out of the house with bookbags and stuff, and it was weird because I’m like people still live there. The roof is literally burnt through,“ Khalil Johnson said.

Neighbors said they started seeing more illegal activity and construction at the home despite a warning from the city posted on the door, condemning the property.

Rogers called and texted the property owner about the construction to see if she authorized it, but she didn’t respond.

The ordeal is leaving neighbors frustrated.

“It’s costing the city a lot of money, and it’s just creating an unsafe environment,” Connor Abdo said.

Neighbors said they saw a judge three weeks ago, and the case for demolition got reset to next month.

Rogers also asked the owner what she’d like to do with the property, and she said she’d let me know when had clarity on the situation.

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