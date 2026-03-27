2-year-old dead after being pulled from house fire

A fire swept through the upper floor of a townhome in Henry County Thursday, trapping a toddler in a bedroom.

“I saw the smoke, heard them screaming so I ran downstairs and saw their house was on fire.” neighbor Tish Watkins told Channel 2’s Tom Regan on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters from Henry County, McDonough and EMTs rushed to the burning building on Labonte Parkway in McDonough.

On their arrival, they saw smoke and flames pouring out of a second story bedroom. Family members yelled to firefighter to rescue the child upstairs.

“They were telling them, like hey, the baby is in the home. They went upstairs, knocked out some windows, and brought the baby down. And he was wrapped up and they were trying to resuscitate him. It was a lot.” said Watkins.

The child, identified as Jametrius Dillard, was transported to Piedmont Henry Hospital where he was pronounced decease from his injuries.

“We do everything we can to make a difference, and this is a tragic event for the family. Our hearts go out to them from Henry County fire and rescue and from Henry County government.” said Henry County Fire Chief Pat Wilson.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to other homes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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