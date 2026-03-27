Georgians turn personal cars into cash with Turo ahead of World Cup

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With less than 80 days until the World Cup begins, Georgians are searching for ways to cash in on the influx of international visitors.

For some, the answer sits in their own driveways.

“Everybody wants a nice ride, they want a safe ride, and I think I provide that with my vehicles,” Justin Smith told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

In 2023, Smith started turning his love of cars into a way to make money. He started renting out a single car on Turo, a platform that connects people with personal cars.

Since then, his side business has grown. He now rents out a small fleet of vehicles, turning everything from an Audi to a Camry into a money-making machine.

“I’d say anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 a month is what my business does,” Smith said.

With thousands of international visitors expected, short-term car rental demand should surge.

“We’re seeing all-time highs in all of the demand metrics that we track,” Tim Rosanis, senior vice president of Turo US, said.

Rosanis says that during major sporting events, demand can surge, allowing Turo renters to earn more.

For example, during last month’s Super Bowl, data showed that those renting out their personal cars often made more that week than they did in a month.

“About $830 just for that week of the Super Bowl versus the usual average of $630 in a month,” Rosanis said.

“When you have a large influx of people, they want to get around town,” Smith said, “I think it’s a tremendous opportunity. People from around the world can come, explore the city, fuel the economy, and I’m providing a service.”

However, renting to international visitors can pose risks, especially as renters navigate unfamiliar Atlanta roads.

“There is some worry that things will happen, but at the same time, I protect myself as a business owner,” Smith said.

He says he dealt with the reality of crashes in the past, which are often handled through insurance. He mentioned that he uses GPS trackers and kill switches to safeguard his vehicles.

“Turo has commercial insurance. I’m sure the drivers will have insurance as well. But I got into this business because I understand the risks that are involved,” Smith said.

In Georgia, tourists only need a valid license from their home country to drive. Turo says international drivers with a valid license can rent in the U.S.

Turo provides third-party liability insurance, and renters can pick a protection plan to limit out-of-pocket costs. They say personal insurance isn’t required to rent on the platform.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group