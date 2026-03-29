1 man dead in Atlanta gas station shooting

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta Saturday night.
Atlanta PD said officers responded to the scene at 8:04 p.m. on 1401 Moreland Avenue SE, at a gas station. There, they found a man on the scene with an obvious gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead.
A Channel 2 photographer on the scene saw crime scene tape up in front of a gas station.
In a 10 p.m. update, APD said the man was 37 years old, but they didn’t identify the victim.
Investigators with the Homicide Unit are on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
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