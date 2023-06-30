Minister mysteriously shot in the head while driving home from work in Clayton County, family says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital and his family is trying to figure out how a drive home from work ended with their loved one having a bullet in his head.
William White Jr. was on the phone with his fiancée when she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones she heard a loud boom and thought he had crashed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When she used a locator app to find him, she found White with a gunshot wound to his head.
His family says the 29-year-old is a minister and does gospel rap.
The family says there’s “no logical way” this shooting could have happened. Why they say his murder is a big mystery, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group