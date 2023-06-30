Mother looked back to check on her son; now he’s dead along with another driver, GSP says

STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia mother faces multiple charges after a crash killed her 2-year-old son and another woman.

Georgia State Patrol and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Craven, 28, on Wednesday for the May 11 crash in Statesboro.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Craven was driving on Zettwell Road at Ja Hart Road when investigators say she took her eyes off the road to check on her son.

That caused Craven to crash into Jennifer Jenkins and her car driving on the opposite side of the road, according to troopers. Jenkins, 53, died from her injuries. Craven’s son died days later at the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators later determined that Craven was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, officials booked her on two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and DUI less safe and DUI child endangerment.

There were also charges for Craven and her son not wearing seatbelts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group