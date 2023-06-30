Hiding in plain sight: Police say this man created new ID, started family after running from the law

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say a man that has been on the run for nearly 20 years, and living under an alias in another state, has been arrested.

Antran Hall was considered to be one of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted people just across the state line in South Carolina after he was convicted of cocaine trafficking and failure to stop for blue lights in 2006.

He never showed up for his court dates and has been on the run ever since. Over the years, the sheriff’s office said he developed a new identity and even started a family.

“The investigation shows Hall lived under a fake identity, even tricking his own wife and children that only knew him by his alias name,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Hall was eventually tracked to Detroit and was arrested by US Marshals on Monday.

“Eventually, Mr. Hall made a mistake,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Doug Leslie told WJBF-TV. “We were able to capitalize on his mistake, determine who he was and where he was.”

Marshals told the TV station that they began surveilling Hall’s home on Sunday and moved in the next day.

“We saw an individual matching Hall’s description leave the residence, get in a vehicle, and they were able to stop him, identify him and take him into custody,” Leslie told WJBF.

He is currently awaiting extradition. He is currently being held with no bond.

